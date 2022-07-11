Archie Biggin, 14, completed the daring leap as part of a three-day coaching session with David Colturi, an American cliff diver.

In the video, Archie does a 'barani' dive off a 16m (50ft) platform, which includes him doing a somersault combined with a half twist in the air, before landing on his feet in the water below.

He taught himself the unique dive when he was around 10-years-old, and has carried on practicing it ever since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Biggin, 14, completed the daring leap as part of a three-day coaching session with David Colturi, an American cliff diver. Picture and video courtesy of SWNS

More footage shows Archie, who has been diving since he was six, dive off a 15m (49ft) platform at Area 47 - the largest outdoor park in Austria.

The secondary school pupil trains with Sheffield Diving, but was lucky enough to train in Austria with David Colutri and Rhiannan Iffland after they saw his unique dive.

Archie said: "I have always enjoyed trying high diving skills but I had never gone higher than 50 metres.

"Area 47 was brilliant because I got to dive all the way up to 16 metres and learn new dives.

"It was great to be coached and train alongside David Colturi and Rhiannan Iffland.

"They were amazing and it was a great time to be able to hang out with them as well as other people training there."

Proud dad James added: "I am so proud of what he has achieved, and that he has found his niche in diving.

"I have never seen him look more at home, it just looks so natural to him.

"Different divers have contacted me as they can't believe what's happening."