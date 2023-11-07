Breaking
Fargate Sheffield: Watch as water flies through the air after water main burst outside Boots and Cafe Nero
Yorkshire Water have confirmed they have been called to Fargate after the contractors on site told them they had gone through a pipe.
Water has been sent cascading into the air on Fargate in Sheffield after a pipe burst.
The video above shows how the water is shooting into the air. Yorkshire Water have confirmed to The Star that they were contacted by the contractors on the site, who requested assistance after the pipe was burst.
Early reports suggest some premises are now without toilet facilities - we have asked Yorkshire Water for more details.