Fargate Sheffield: LIVE updates as High Street and city centre begins flooding after water pipe bursts
The water main burst earlier today has a causing chaos in Sheffield city centre - FOLLOW LIVE
and live on Freeview channel 276
Find live updates here as The Star reports on the burst water pipe on Fargate.
LIVE: Burst water main flooding Sheffield city centre
Key Events
- Water is cascading out of the ground on Fargate in Sheffield after a water pipe burst
- Yorkshire Water were called to the scene by contractors on the revamp site
- Numerous businesses and premises - including the Benjamin Huntsman pub and office buildings - are without water
- Find the latest developments here.
The story as it stands...
Businesses and premises on and around Fargate in Sheffield were without water today following the water pipe burst.
Yorkshire Water were called by contractors, Sisk, after water began to fly skywards out of the pipe.
The water company have stopped the flow of water and are now working to return water supply to affected businesses.
M&S, Boots, Cafe Nero (Division Street) and The Benjamin Huntsman are just some of the businesses that were known to be affected.
The Sheffield BID told The Star public safety was "paramount" whilst water continued to cause trouble for businesses.
Sheffield City Council and the Fargate contractors, Sisk, are still yet to provide comments.
Sisk "not involved" in water pipe burst
The contractors working for the council on the Fargate revamp have denied responsibility for the burst, instead claiming Yorkshire Water "hit" the water main.
A spokesperson told The Star: "Yorkshire Water is undertaking works on behalf of the Sheffield Fargate Public Realm project. Sisk were not involved in the incident, however Sisk is working with Boots to provide sand bags and any other assistance required.
"While Yorkshire Water were undertaking diversion works as part of the Sheffield Fargate Public Realm works, a mains water pipe burst. The incident has been logged and reported and will be dealt with as an emergency by the statutory undertaker, Yorkshire Water. As the principal contractor working on site Sisk have been available to offer assistance to the Boots team, to minimise disruption to the business while they await assistance."
Yorkshire Water are still investigating exactly what happened, but have said contractors working for them are believed to have hit the pipe.
M&S closed Cafe and toilets
The Sheffield BID has confirmed they are not aware of any Fargate business closures, but have said public safety is "paramount" whilst water is still present.
The group have confirmed they are aware Fargate M&S have closed their Cafe and toilets due to no water supply.
Water flow is STOPPED
Yorkshire Water have confirmed the water flow on Fargate has been stopped.
Staff are now working to reconnect all affected businesses and properties - a spokesperson for the company said this should take effect "quickly", but would not be more specific.
Division Street Cafe Nero's coffee machine out of use
Cafe Nero on Division Street are only selling bottled drinks.
Not much is currently known
Aside from the obvious that can be seen at the pipe burst, not much information is know at the moment.
Official comments from the council, contractors, Yorkshire Water and others are still yet to land.
We will bring them to you when they arrive.
Yorkshire Water's version of events
Speaking to The Star's Harry Harrison earlier today, a spokesperson from Yorkshire Water confirmed they were called to Fargate after contractors working on the area revamp reported they had burst a water main.
Yorkshire Water are now on the scene.
Ahh memories....
Anyone remember the Goodwin Fountain?
What we know so far...
The water main burst earlier today. It has caused flooding along Fargate and High Street.
Businesses, including Boots, The Benjamin Huntsman and more are without water or closed.
Yorkshire Water are now on scene to examine the damage and begin repairs.
The Star has contacted Boots, Sheffield City Council, the contractors Sisk, and more for further information.