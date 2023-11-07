The contractors working for the council on the Fargate revamp have denied responsibility for the burst, instead claiming Yorkshire Water "hit" the water main.

A spokesperson told The Star: "Yorkshire Water is undertaking works on behalf of the Sheffield Fargate Public Realm project. Sisk were not involved in the incident, however Sisk is working with Boots to provide sand bags and any other assistance required.

"While Yorkshire Water were undertaking diversion works as part of the Sheffield Fargate Public Realm works, a mains water pipe burst. The incident has been logged and reported and will be dealt with as an emergency by the statutory undertaker, Yorkshire Water. As the principal contractor working on site Sisk have been available to offer assistance to the Boots team, to minimise disruption to the business while they await assistance."