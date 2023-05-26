Necklaces and brooches, from £25, showcase the band’s witty lyrics. And the £120 Pulp Mirror was something Jarvis specifically asked for, it is claimed. The items were designed by creative director, Harriet Vine MBE, at jeweller Tatty Devine.

Co-founder Rosie Wolfenden MBE said: “Rough Trade got in touch with us back in February enquiring about the possibility of Tatty Devine designing very special merch for Pulp's upcoming tour. As massive Pulp fans we of course said 'Yes please'! Jarvis was very involved and personally signed everything off. In fact, the Pulp Mirror was something he specifically wanted to exist and of course, we were delighted to make this happen for him."