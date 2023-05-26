News you can trust since 1887
Pulp tour merch: Jarvis Cocker signs off new range of jewellery for reunion gigs including Sheffield

Pulp is celebrating its upcoming tour with a range of jewellery all personally signed off by lead singer Jarvis Cocker, the maker says.
By David Walsh
Published 26th May 2023, 17:58 BST

Necklaces and brooches, from £25, showcase the band’s witty lyrics. And the £120 Pulp Mirror was something Jarvis specifically asked for, it is claimed. The items were designed by creative director, Harriet Vine MBE, at jeweller Tatty Devine.

Co-founder Rosie Wolfenden MBE said: “Rough Trade got in touch with us back in February enquiring about the possibility of Tatty Devine designing very special merch for Pulp's upcoming tour. As massive Pulp fans we of course said 'Yes please'! Jarvis was very involved and personally signed everything off. In fact, the Pulp Mirror was something he specifically wanted to exist and of course, we were delighted to make this happen for him."

The jewellery will be on sale at the gigs in May and July, including two concerts at Sheffield Arena on July 14 and 15.

