Ashley Williams, from Barnsley, was last seen in Los Gigantis, Tenerife, on Monday, September 20 at around 1am.

Her family has no information about her whereabouts after that and is appealing for anybody who might be able to help to come forward.

Ashley’s daughter, Laura Smith, wrote on her Facebook appeal: “I genuinely never expected to be the person posting this…mum has not been contactable since 1am Monday 20th Sept, she was last seen in Los Gigantis, Tenerife, as you can imagine we are now extremely concerned.

“If anyone has heard from her, she doesn’t have a phone, please contact us as soon as possible!”

Laura has published a number to contact should you have any information. The number is: 07738 247989.

The family can also be contacted on Facebook.