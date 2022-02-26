Family's relief as missing Sheffield dad-of-four is found safe following urgent appeal

Pete Morley, a 54-year-old butcher who lives in Gleadless, Sheffield, has not been in contact with anyone since Thursday, February 24, at around 7am.

He was last seen around Effingham Street, just outside Sheffield city centre, early the following morning, while his black Volkswagen Transporter was spotted around Meadowhall and police believe he may still be in the area.

His wife Joanne Joanne Morley, who told how there had also been unconfirmed sightings in Doncaster and Holmfirth yesterday, had said the family were ‘so desperate to get him home safe as soon as possible’.

Pete Morley, who had been missing since Thursday, has been found safe following an urgent appeal by his family