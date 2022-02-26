Roads in the area were closed and nearby residents were told to close their windows, with the leaping flames and huge plumes of smoke visible from miles away.

The fire service said this morning, Saturday, February 26, at 7am, that three fire engines and around 15 firefighters remained at the scene.

Firefighters are still tackling a huge fire at a recycling site on Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster, South Yorkshire

A fire spokesman said: “It’s a fairly large-scale fire and we’re still receiving calls, which suggests the flames and smoke are still quite large.

"We currently have three appliances at the scene, though that may increase today.”

In a further update, the fire service said: “Although the size of the fire has been massively reduced, we expect to be there for the rest of today. We've now reduced our attendance to three fire engines, plus supporting appliances.

“Our message to local people remains the same – please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”

A high volume pump was last night set up to support the firefighting operation, with specialist waste fire advisors also in attendance, and the fire service said yesterday evening that it expected to remain at the scene for a significant length of time.

The cause of the fire is not known, with an investigation into how it started due to begin once the fire has been fully extinguished.

The fire service said on Friday that the blaze involved mixed metals and industrial waste, and covers an area of approximately 4,000sqm.