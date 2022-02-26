Doncaster fire latest: Fire still raging at Balby Carr Bank recycling centre in South Yorkshire
A huge fire at a South Yorkshire recycling depot is still raging this morning.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to the site on Balby Carr Bank just after 5.15pm on Friday, February 25, and at its peak there nine fire engines and around 45 firefighters tackling the blaze.
Roads in the area were closed and nearby residents were told to close their windows, with the leaping flames and huge plumes of smoke visible from miles away.
The fire service said this morning, Saturday, February 26, at 7am, that three fire engines and around 15 firefighters remained at the scene.
A fire spokesman said: “It’s a fairly large-scale fire and we’re still receiving calls, which suggests the flames and smoke are still quite large.
"We currently have three appliances at the scene, though that may increase today.”
In a further update, the fire service said: “Although the size of the fire has been massively reduced, we expect to be there for the rest of today. We've now reduced our attendance to three fire engines, plus supporting appliances.
“Our message to local people remains the same – please avoid the area and keep windows and doors closed.”
A high volume pump was last night set up to support the firefighting operation, with specialist waste fire advisors also in attendance, and the fire service said yesterday evening that it expected to remain at the scene for a significant length of time.
The cause of the fire is not known, with an investigation into how it started due to begin once the fire has been fully extinguished.
The fire service said on Friday that the blaze involved mixed metals and industrial waste, and covers an area of approximately 4,000sqm.
A major fire in the same area broke out in April 2021 at Morris Metals in Balby Carr Bank, and firefighters were on the scene for several days then.