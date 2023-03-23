The sister of a South Yorkshire woman killed in a fatal road accident has said the driver involved in the crash has ‘got away with it’ after the case was dropped by police.

Mum of two Sarah Sands, 33, died when she was in collision with a Vauxhall Vivaro van on the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby in November 2021.

Since then, her sister Katy has been leading a fight for justice for Sarah - but has been told this week that no charges are to be brought against the driver and that the case is being put on file by South Yorkshire Police.

The family have pleaded with police and the Crown Prosecution Service to delve deeper into the tragedy and bring charges but have now been told there is “insufficient evidence”.

Furious Katy said: "We have no justice – he has got away with my sister's death.

"Our beloved Sarah didn't deserve that and she and we will never get the justice she deserves.

"We appealed three times but the justice system has dropped it with no charges brought and there is nothing else we can do.

"It is a slap in the face. She walked this earth like the rest of us, she deserved to be here just like the rest of us do - to not have that aches our hearts.”

”It's like it's done with and nothing else we can do. It is like being stabbed in the heart a thousand times over.”

Sarah died in the early hours of November 13, 2021 after she was in collision with a van near to Ridgewood School.

A pedestrian, Mrs Sands, was taken to hospital but sadly died later after the crash at around 3am.

The uninsured driver, who initially failed to stop and who the family say dragged Sarah along the road under his vehicle, eventually co-operated over the crash near to the junction with Emley Drive.

In a moving tribute at the time, Katy wrote: “Words can't describe how I am feeling right now, how my poor mum, dad, sisters and brothers and everyone else in our family is.

"To wake up this morning to be told the worst news ever. I can't belive it – my mind has totally been blown away.

"I can put on photos and write this but still won't make anything any easier. Heart’s breaking. I love you Sarah, I love you so much.

“Never going to see you again or hear your laugh and see that beautiful smile. Sisters for life.”

In a letter sent to the family and seen by the Free Press, a CPS spokesman said: “I have been made aware that your appeal concerning the collision in which Sarah was involved has been finalised and not upheld.

"As there will be no further action, the file has been submitted to the coroner’s office so an inquest can proceed.

"I am sure that this will be disappointing for the family.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The CPS ruled that there was insufficient evidence to authorise charges in respect of any offences relating to the cause of Sarah Sands' death, and advised us no further action should be taken.”