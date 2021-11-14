A woman was fatally struck by a van on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads at 3.30am in Scawsby on Saturday, November 13.

Police are yet to confirm the name of the victim in the collision on Barnsley Road, but she has been named locally as 33.-year-old Sarah Sands.

Last night, her grieving sister Katy last night paid a touching tribute, sharing photos and saying hearing of her sister’s death was ‘the worst news ever.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman who died in Barnsley Road has been named locally as Sarah Sands.

She wrote: “Words can't describe how I am feeling right now, how my poor mum, dad, sisters and brothers and everyone else in our family is.

"To wake up this morning to be told the worst news ever. I can't believe it – my mind has totally been blown away.

"I can put on photos and write this but still won't make anything any easier.

"I love you Sarah, I love you so much.

"I hope John is taking good care of you up there. Never going to see you again or heare your laugh and see that beautiful smile. Sisters for life.”

Police were called to the A635 shortly before 3.30am on Saturday following reports that a van had collided with a woman near to Ridgewood School.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours as forensic teams carried out investigations at the scene.

It is the second fatal accident in Doncaster in four days, following the death of David Kerry, 42, on Balby Road on Wednesday night.

Witnesses to the incident are now being sought.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they were “particularly keen” to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage on the incident.

If you can help, please call 101, or use our online reporting portal, quoting incident number 133 of 13 November 2021.

Dashcam footage can be sent through to [email protected]