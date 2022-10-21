Derbyshire Constabulary had been searching for 84-year-old Catherine Dilly after she was reported missing from her home on Stonelow Road, at Dronfeld, on Monday, October 17.

Officers stated that they had been conducting extensive searches in the town and had been liaising with South Yorkshire Police across the border in Sheffield where Catherine had links.

But police have now confirmed that the body of a deceased woman believed to be Catherine Dilly was found today, Friday, October 21, in Dronfield.

A Derbyshire police spokesman said: "Sadly, this afternoon officers discovered a body believed to be that of Catherine in Dronfield.”

Catherine Dilly’s family has been made aware of the development by police who stated that their thoughts are with her relatives at this time.

A Derbyshire police spokesman added: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals and supported the search for Catherine.”

