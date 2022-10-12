Emergency services were called to Centenary Way, Rotherham, at 2.06pm yesterday to reports that a motorcyclist had collided with a lamppost. The rider, a 26-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the crash scene yesterday and the road was closed for some time for police investigative work to be carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and police are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam or may have seen the collision, or the motorbike prior to the collision, to get in touch. The road was closed whilst an investigation was carried out but reopened at around 6.20pm last night.”