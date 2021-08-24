Family releases picture of hero Chesterfield schoolboy Logan Folger

Fourteen-year-old Logan Folger died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Saturday, August 21, after being rescued from the Chesterfield Canal by emergency teams.

Tributes have been paid in huge numbers for Logan – who got into difficulty in the water while selflessly helping his friend – and his mum has kindly given her permission to the Derbyshire Times to use this treasured photo of her son.

On our Facebook page, Scott Nightingale said: “When your bravery over exceeds your own life, that makes you a hero and one special boy. Well done buddy, sleep well.”

Logan Folger has been dubbed a hero after he died while helping his friend who was in difficulty on the Chesterfield Canal. Image kindly provided by Logan's family.

Claire Wigmore posted: “Such a terrible loss at a young age. RIP young hero.”

Messages saying ‘Bro’ and ‘hero’ are among the floral tributes which have appeared alongside blue balloons and heartfelt tributes to Logan.

They appeared close to the site of where he was pulled from the canal, at Mill Green, Staveley, by firefighters last Wednesday.

A message has also been nailed to a tree saying simply: “Please can you all stay away from the water and keep safe. Love from Logan’s mum.”

Troy Betts said an event was being organised in Logan’s honour and he wanted it to be a ‘big send off’ for Logan.

It will be at Hollingwood Top Field on Friday, August 27 at 2pm.

Troy posted: "Try to all bring your balloons, blue smoke bombs, anything as long as you’re only there for Logan.”

An inquest was told yesterday that Logan had been trying to help one of the two friends he was with when he got into difficulty in the water.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this time.

“We do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Lee Williams said crews were devastated to hear of Logan’s death.

“I would like to extend the thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time,” he said.