Derbyshire teenager died 'helping friend' in difficulty swimming on canal, inquest hears

Fourteen-year-old Logan Folger died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital on Saturday, August 21, after being rescued from the waterway at Mill Green, Staveley, by emergency teams last Wednesday.

Opening an inquest into Logan’s death this afternoon, Derbyshire coroner Peter Nieto said: “The initial circumstances reported by police are that on August 18 Logan was swimming with two friends in the canal at Staveley.

"One of his friends got into difficulty, and Logan and the other friend went to assist but Logan got into difficulty himself.”

Staveley teenager Logan Folger died after the tragic incident on the Chesterfield Canal.

The coroner said police enquiries were ongoing.

"There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and this appears to have been a tragic accident of three friends swimming in the canal,” he added.

He adjourned the hearing until November 15.

Logan, of Bird Street, Staveley, has been described as a ‘hero’ in tributes this weekend.

Leanne Pashley said he should be given a bravery award.

She posted on our Facebook page: "Sad loss what a hero he was thinking of other people. God bless you. I went to school with him and he was a fine character.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “On Saturday 21 August the boy, who has been named as Logan Folger, sadly died in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with Logan’s family and friends at this time.