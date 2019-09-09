Family of Sheffield student killed in Yemen bomb blast given hope in fight to bring his mum to the UK

Fuad Al-Naseri - who was a popular student at The Sheffield College, where he recently finished his studies, and had been due to begin a course in engineering at Sheffield Hallam University - was killed instantly in an explosion while visiting his mother Fowzia in the war-torn country last month.

Fowzia, who was sitting next to her 20-year-old son when the bomb went off, was seriously injured in the blast and remains critically ill in hospital.

Fuad Al-Naseri

Friends of the family are fighting to get her to the UK where her husband Abdulwahid, a wealthy businessman, and their three eldest children had already been living for the last few years.

They say it is important Fowzia, whose two youngest children are both British citizens like their father, is with her family at this incredibly difficult time.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield has now lent his support, saying: “I am aware of this tragic case and have pressed the Home Office to give Fowzia’s application their urgent attention.

"The conflict in Yemen has so far killed nearly 10,000 people, and I have pushed the Government to encourage constructive engagement in peace talks, and provide humanitarian access for the 21 million people who are now in desperate need of aid.”

Mr Blomfield earlier this year organised an appeal for Yemen, in support of Save the Children, which raised more than £6,000.

A Home Office spokesman said: "All cases are carefully considered on their individual merits, in line with the immigration rules, and are based on evidence available.

"Our decision-making will always take account of any compassionate circumstances as well as the prevailing country situation."

Fowzia is currently in hospital in Jordan, where her husband and four surviving children are at her bedside.

Margaret Fusco, a lawyer representing the family, said Fuad's siblings were 'distraught' following his death.

And she told how Fowia's health appears to have deteriorated, with a leg infection causing complications.