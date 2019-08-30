Sheffield college pays moving tribute to 'lovely' student killed in explosion
A college in Sheffield has paid tribute to a 'lovely' and 'very positive' former student who was killed in an explosion.
Fuad Al-Naseri, who lived with his father and three of his younger siblings in Sheffield city centre, was killed instantly when a bomb went off in Yemen on Sunday evening.
The 20-year-old had been visiting his mother, who was seriously injured in the blast, in the war-torn city of Aden.
He had recently finished a course at The Sheffield College's City campus and was due to begin studying engineering at the University of Sheffield.
Angela Foulkes, chief executive and principal of The Sheffield College, said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by this news and want to express our heartfelt condolences to Fuad's family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“Fuad had just completed an Applied Science Level 2 course at City campus. He had a passion for science and was extremely ambitious in terms of his future career aspirations with plans to go to university.
“Fuad was a lovely person, and also a very positive one. He always had a smile on his face and was very respectful towards staff and his peers.
"Fuad will be sorely missed by our staff and students, whom we are supporting at this very difficult time."
Family friends have told how Fuad knew it would be dangerous to return to his native Yemen, from which he was forced to flee aged just 14 following threats against the family, but was determined to see his mother from whom he had been separated for six years.
They are determined to get his mother and her two youngest children who have been living with her united with the rest of the family in UK, as they say it is unsafe for them to remain in Yemen.