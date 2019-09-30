Family 'extremely concerned' over missing Doncaster woman
Family members and police officers are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of a missing Doncaster woman.
Adrianne Fox, aged 29, was last seen leaving the Carr House Road area of Hyde Park at 9am this morning.
In a statement, South Yorkshrie Police said: “She is thought to be driving a red Renault Megane, registration number NL05 ZCZ, which was seen at 12pm today on Cinder Hill Road, Nottingham.
“Both officers and Adrianne’s family are extremely concerned for her welfare and want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to her today.
“Adrianne has long brown hair and is about 5ft tall. Have you seen her?
“Please call 101 quoting incident number 315 of 30 September 2019 if you have seen her or know where she is.”