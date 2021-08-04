Residents in Shirecliffe were mystified on Sunday night after they were rattled by an earsplitting crack at around 9pm…only for it to happen the next night as well.

Despite coming out of their homes on both occasions to search for the cause, nothing could be found to explain it.

On the Star’s Facebook page hundreds of residents have shared their thoughts on what it could be – from military exercises to meteors to plain old criminal mischief.

So what could be behind the noises? And which are the most likely?

Military exercises

The most common suggestion by witnesses was that military planes could have run exercises over Shirecliffe on both nights – or, more sensationally, that actual activity took place that the public ‘won’t be told about’.

The speculation is that an RAF plane could have flown over on both nights and broken the sound barrier.

Aerial view of Shirecliffe. A loud explosion has been heard in the area at around 9pm for two nights in a row - August 1 and 2.

When approached for comment, the Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said: “We have no record of any recent military activity in the area.”

Meteor showers

Many residents speculated the noise is the result of astronomical activity and believe they are hearing the sound of a meteor breaking the sound barrier.

Interestingly, the UK was set to experience the Alpha Capricornids meteor shower on July 30, with a visible rate of five shooting stars per hour.

This curiously shaped "UFO" was spotted above Shirecliffe in the hours before the bang on August 1.

Several residents have speculated about unusual activity in the skies over Shirecliffe too. One resident called The Star to say they had seen a “fireball” on the evening of July 14 streak down towards the Parkwood Academy fields.

However, the likelihood of meteors causing the sound is unlikely.

Secretary of the Sheffield Astronomical Society Charity, Darren Swindells said: “I can say the likelihood of it being an astronomical cause is quite low.

“The only real phenomena that would cause a noise is a large meteor, something like the one at Chelyabinsk a few years ago. That caused a sonic boom that was heard for miles around.

Residents have suggested the noise could have been caused by military aircraft breaking the sound barrier - but the MOD has stated they are not aware of any military activity at the time.

“If there were repeated bangs, then we’re talking multiple meteor strikes. That would make the likelihood significantly less.”

Unidentified flying objects

Following The Star’s first report on the sound, a Shirecliffe resident – who asked not to be named and declined to be interviewed – sent several photos of a strange object he saw in the area “an hour before the bang” on Sunday night.

They show a drum shaped balloon above the estate with a tethered object dangling from it.

The Star is still making enquiries. Whether it is a coincidence remains to be seen.

Criminal activity

Strangest of all is this image of a mysterious balloon above Shirecliffe in the hour before the explosion on August 1.

A number of residents shrugged the noise off as the sounds of a miscreant in the area setting fire to petrol canisters, and even suggested some local roads they think the culprit could be on.

South Yorkshire Police has maintained that they have no incident reported from August 1 or 2 related to the sound.

A spokeswoman said: “We’d urge anyone with concerns to report them to police via 101 or online so officers can be deployed to investigate.”