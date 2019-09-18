The Punch Bowl has been a fixture on Crookes High Street for about a century and has been closed for five months over the summer while new owners True North Brew Co. completed a revamp of the interior and exterior.

The boozer reopened on Tuesday and The Star was given an exclusive tour of the venue.

The newly refurbished Punch Bowl pub in Crookes Picture Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General Manager Jonathan Kay said: “The Punch Bowl is a great place to meet up with friends and family in a lively and welcoming pub.

“We will have some great cask ales, craft beer options and a variety of cocktails!

“Plus, we’ve got incredible views over Sheffield from our function room – so you can even host your own private events with us.”

Lead interior designer Paul Carruthers said the pub was originally designed in the style of a Swiss Cottage around the turn of the century and the aim was the 'retain and restore as much of the beautiful façade as possible.'

The newly refurbished Punch Bowl pub in Crookes Picture Scott Merrylees

He added the new interior aims to 'embrace the past but also mirrors the adventurous nature of the Crookes community.'

The décor includes a 'mixture of antique, mid-century, graphic design and contemporary art.'

Sheffield-based True North acquired The Punch Bowl and the nearby Old Grindstone from pub chain Greene King earlier this year.

The newly refurbished Punch Bowl pub in Crookes Picture Scott Merrylees

The company has developed a reputation for making a success of other high-profile bars - including The Forum in the city centre, The Broadfield in Abbeydale Road and The Riverside at Kelham Island – and they have big plans to turn Crookes into the place to be for a top night out.

Kane Yeardley, managing director of True North Brew Co, said: “At True North Brew Co we refurbish tired, run-down pubs and often save them from being lost to developers hoping to make a quick profit from building a block of flats.

“We hope to enrich the quality of life in the suburbs with our concept of the cosy contemporary local which we believe delivers on what people now want out of a local pub.“From our thirty years of experience in the industry, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what people would like from their local pub and aim to achieve this from every one of our venues.

“We offer a cosy environment where you can relax, listen to good music, drink good drinks and eat good food, and lastly where you can walk home at the end of the night without the hassle of going into town.”

The newly refurbished Punch Bowl pub in Crookes Picture Scott Merrylees

The Punch Bowl will be hosting an opening party on Friday, September 27, from 7pm. The first 50 people through the doors will be offered a Sheffield Dry Gin and tonic on the house.

The newly refurbished Punch Bowl pub in Crookes Picture Scott Merrylees