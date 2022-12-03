Terry Kennedy, aged 29, made headlines when a video of his emotional reaction to winning a £1million lottery jackpot went viral, after he’d been forced into early retirement from his football career due to injury. But after scooping the life-changing win last year, he quit his job as a builder and has spent 12 months ticking off items from his bucket list with his partner Kay Yoxall, 26.

But their favourite trip so far has been a Caribbean cruise, which Kay described as “just beautiful”. She said: “On average, we've managed to go somewhere different each month and we have lots more to pack in, so we can't wait to create some more amazing memories together.”

Despite it being a year after the couple won the lottery, Terry has said that they still “have to pinch ourselves to remind us that this is real”. Terry said: “This win is something which has absolutely changed our lives forever, including the ability it's given us to travel the world.

“It is always something you hope will happen to you but it is just a dream - you think it's something that only happens to other people - not ordinary people like us! And it may be a whole year on since we won but still, every single day, we have to pinch ourselves to remind us that this is real and it really did happen to us.”

Terry was working as a ground worker on a building site at the time and one of his colleagues videoed the moment the ex-footballer found out he had won the money. In the viral video, you can see the disbelief and shock on Terry's face as his work colleagues shout and celebrate with him.

Recalling the life changing phone call, Terry said: “Despite all the checks it isn't until you hear on the phone that it is a £1million win that you really believe it.

“Making the call in front of my mates and colleagues was brilliant and I immediately took them to the pub for a celebratory pint.”

The couple are also using their winnings to renovate their four bedroom detached house in Rotherham into their “dream home”. Kay said: “We are loving just having the time ourselves to build a dream home - just as we want it to be.