It is a graffiti-covered eyesore standing out amid the stunning scenery on the picturesque drive from Sheffield city centre into the Peak District.

But the unremarkable flat-roofed building visible to motorists from Hathersage Road, in Dore, was once used by hundreds of sporty students playing on the now overgrown fields which are also bounded by Ash House Lane. These eerie new photos from inside the old Castle College Sports Ground changing rooms show how they have been left to rot.

The pictures, shared on the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page, show the extent of the dereliction, including exposed rafters, peeling paint and missing tiles, while in the old shower room, the fittings have been ripped from the wall. The walls and floors are covered with graffiti, much of it obscene and offensive, including a large swastika daubed on the floor.

And according to the man who took these photos, who asked to remain anonymous, the premises are ‘clearly now the local laughing gas dispensary and rave den’.

It wasn’t always this way. Lost Places & Forgotten Faces describes how the sports ground had been created in the 1960s for Sheffield Polytechnic and was subsequently used by Granville College, which would later become Castle College.

It contained a football pitch, rugby pitch and cricket field, and it was used for training as well as matches. It fell out of use when the Castle College Northside building closed and was demolished in 2011. There were plans to build a housing estate at the site though these were rejected.

1 . Graffiti-covered The old Castle College Sports Ground changing rooms on Ash House Lane, off Hathersage Road, in Dore, Sheffield Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2 . Sporting memories The old Castle College Sports Ground on Ash House Lane in Dore, Sheffield, was once used for football, rugby and cricket Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3 . Old showers The showers at the old Castle College Sports Ground changing rooms, on Ash House Lane in Dore, Sheffield, have seen better days Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4 . Dereliction The old Castle College Sports Ground changing rooms on Ash House Lane, in Dore, Sheffield, have not been used for many years Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales