Sheffield Houses: Inside 'fabulous' £1,125,000 Dore family home with electric security gates and modern plan
A “fabulous” four bedroom home in the affluent Dore area of Sheffield has hit the market for £1,125,000.
The house is found on Dore Road and sits in a plot back from the road, behind electric security gates. It comes with three “luxurious bathrooms” and a “superb” open plan interior design, which is popular in many contemporary homes.
The spacious home has a “wide and welcoming” entrance hall, with a large reception room to the right and a cloakroom/w.c directly to the right. Near to the staircase is the entrance to the open plan kitchen/breakfast room/dining room, which has bi-folding doors spanning across the back offering access to the garden and allowing plenty of light in.
Upstairs you will find the four double bedrooms, including a master suite. Bedroom one and bedroom two benefit from en-suites, but a large four-piece family bathroom is also upstairs.
The property also benefits from a detached double garage and a conservatory, which is currently being used as an office and is accessible through the dining room.