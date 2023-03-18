News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Houses: Inside 'fabulous' £1,125,000 Dore family home with electric security gates and modern plan

A “fabulous” four bedroom home in the affluent Dore area of Sheffield has hit the market for £1,125,000.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 18th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT

The house is found on Dore Road and sits in a plot back from the road, behind electric security gates. It comes with three “luxurious bathrooms” and a “superb” open plan interior design, which is popular in many contemporary homes.

The spacious home has a “wide and welcoming” entrance hall, with a large reception room to the right and a cloakroom/w.c directly to the right. Near to the staircase is the entrance to the open plan kitchen/breakfast room/dining room, which has bi-folding doors spanning across the back offering access to the garden and allowing plenty of light in.

Upstairs you will find the four double bedrooms, including a master suite. Bedroom one and bedroom two benefit from en-suites, but a large four-piece family bathroom is also upstairs.

The property also benefits from a detached double garage and a conservatory, which is currently being used as an office and is accessible through the dining room.

If you like the look of this property and would like more information, you can find it on the ELR website.

This "fabulous" property has a £1,125,000 guide price.

1. Dore Road

This "fabulous" property has a £1,125,000 guide price. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

The house sits in the centre of a raised plot

2. Landscaped garden

The house sits in the centre of a raised plot Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

The front of the house looks out over a large green space.

3. Views

The front of the house looks out over a large green space. Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

Open plan designs are common in modern homes

4. Open plan interior

Open plan designs are common in modern homes Photo: Eadon Lockwood & Riddle

