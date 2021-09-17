In a suitably stylish break from traditions, a ‘pink carpet’ has been rolled out at The Crucible ahead of the smash-hit musical’s film launch tonight at 6pm. The courtyard has been given over to a glitz and glam welcome party and a marquis has been erected in the Winter Gardens for displaying dresses and wigs from the film.

Lead actor Max Harwood as well as Sarah Lancashire, Sharon Horgan, Richard E Grant and Ralph Ineson are expected to walk the carpet tonight ahead of the film’s debut on Amazon Prime and cinemas everywhere.

The all-singing all-dancing original movie about a teenager who is ready to unveil his dreams as a drag artist at his school prom is set in Sheffield and will feature countless city landmarks.

nsst-jamie premiere build up 1-nmsy Sheffield city centre gets ready for the premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie.

The film began life as a phenomenally successful West End musical and is itself based on the real-life story of Jamie Campbell from Sheffield, who was told he would not be allowed to wear a dress for his Year 11 prom.

The story captured the imagination of writer Tom MacRae and songwriter Dan Gillespie-Sells, who evolve Jamie’s tale into a musical.

In fact, the stage show was initially only ever meant to run for two weeks right here at the Crucible in Sheffield.

But now, Jamie has returned home to the theatre that started it all following a star-studded premiere in London last week, and the venue has been transformed for its arrival.

The Winter Gardens are also being used to exhibit props and costumes from the film, including four outfits worn by Max Harwood, who plays Jamie in the film, as well as a dress and wig worn by Hugo’s iconic drag persona Miss Loco Chanelle, played on screen by Richard E.Grant.

Also included will be the black dress Jamie Campbell actually wore when attending his high school prom.

The film’s cast features stars including Max Harwood, well-known actor and dancer Layton Williams, former Coronation Street actress Sarah Lancashire, film star Richard E. Grant, American drag queen Bianca Del Rio and many others.

The film was shot in Sheffield, with locations such as The Moor, the Parson Cross estate, Endcliffe Park, Crookes, and Attercliffe used for different scenes.

Inspired by the true story of Jamie and Margaret Campbell, New Regency’s and Film4’s Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is the film adaptation of the award-winning hit West-End musical about Jamie New, a teenager in Sheffield who dreams of a life on stage.

While his classmates plan their careers after graduation, Jamie contemplates revealing his secret ambition to become a fierce and proud drag queen.

Jamie finds unwavering love and support from his loving mum Margaret (Sarah Lancashire) and his best friend Pritti (Lauren Patel) whilst local drag legend Miss Loco Chanelle (Richard E. Grant) mentors him toward his debut stage performance.

The film has been released today on Amazon Prime and in cinemas, and is 1 hour and 15 minutes, rated 12A.