News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

Eurovision Sheffield: Devonshire Green ready to party ahead of song contest celebrations on Saturday

Banners announcing ‘Sheffield’s Official Eurovision Party’ in bright yellow have gone up on Devonshire Green ahead of the song contest on Saturday.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 12th May 2023, 15:37 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 15:37 BST

Sheffield may have missed out on its chance to host Eurovision 2023, but that doesn’t mean Liverpool has to have all the fun.

Work crews were out this afternoon to get Devonshire Green ready for a free celebration like the city has never seen before, together with the Sheffield Ukrainian Community.

Preparations include a big screen to watch the main event live, while the park has been made ready for street performers, dance acts and traditional Ukrainian musicians starting from 2pm on Saturday (May 13).

Sheffield will also be playing host to Marina Krutь, who came second in the competition to be this year’s Ukrainian entry with 33,000 votes and will be travelling over from Ukraine to join the party.

Plus, Sheffield City Council says they still have some “big surprises” still to be announced on the day.

Undefined: readMore
Devonshire Green is ready to tock for Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023.

1. Devonshire Green is ready for EuroVision 2023

Devonshire Green is ready to tock for Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
The party includes a big screen to watch the main event and space for street entertainers starting at 2pm.

2. Big screen

The party includes a big screen to watch the main event and space for street entertainers starting at 2pm. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Work crews have been out on Devonshire Green putting up bright yellow banners to announce Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023.

3. Bright yellow banners

Work crews have been out on Devonshire Green putting up bright yellow banners to announce Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Sheffield narrowly missed out on hosting the main event this time, but the Steel City is ready to hold a party like no other.

4. Who said Liverpool has to have all the fun?

Sheffield narrowly missed out on hosting the main event this time, but the Steel City is ready to hold a party like no other. Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilLiverpool