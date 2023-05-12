Banners announcing ‘Sheffield’s Official Eurovision Party’ in bright yellow have gone up on Devonshire Green ahead of the song contest on Saturday.

Sheffield may have missed out on its chance to host Eurovision 2023, but that doesn’t mean Liverpool has to have all the fun.

Work crews were out this afternoon to get Devonshire Green ready for a free celebration like the city has never seen before, together with the Sheffield Ukrainian Community.

Preparations include a big screen to watch the main event live, while the park has been made ready for street performers, dance acts and traditional Ukrainian musicians starting from 2pm on Saturday (May 13).

Sheffield will also be playing host to Marina Krutь, who came second in the competition to be this year’s Ukrainian entry with 33,000 votes and will be travelling over from Ukraine to join the party.

Plus, Sheffield City Council says they still have some “big surprises” still to be announced on the day.

1 . Devonshire Green is ready for EuroVision 2023 Devonshire Green is ready to tock for Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023.

2 . Big screen The party includes a big screen to watch the main event and space for street entertainers starting at 2pm.

3 . Bright yellow banners Work crews have been out on Devonshire Green putting up bright yellow banners to announce Sheffield's Official EuroVision Party 2023.

4 . Who said Liverpool has to have all the fun? Sheffield narrowly missed out on hosting the main event this time, but the Steel City is ready to hold a party like no other.