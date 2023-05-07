EuroMillions: These are Sheffield's biggest lottery winners from over the years following £46.2m prize claim

The unknown UK winner has won a life-changing share of an estimated £138m, with the remaining two thirds going to other players in France and Switzerland.

It comes after a three day search by the nation’s EuroMillions players, with the winner only reportedly coming forward this morning (May 7). Camelot is yet to announce if the winner will go public with their new fortune.

Euromillions winning numbers for Friday May 5

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning the 7,649,520 jackpot from Saturday's National Lottery at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football ground, Sheffield, Tuesday, 25th January, 2000. Watch for PA story. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

The winning numbers were 03, 08, 18, 34 and 49 with Lucky Stars 03 and 07.

It comes almost a year to the day since a gigantic UK lottery prize of £184,262,899.10 was drawn in May 2022 by Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, followed by a £195m EuroMillions prize – the biggest ever seen for a UK player – just weeks later in July by a winner who opted not to go public.

Senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery Andy Carter said: “There has been an amazing win for a UK EuroMillions player tonight, with one winner bagging themselves a share of the life-changing £138 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s draw! Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”

The latest unknown winner joins the ranks of 6,300 new millionaires created by the National Lottery. They would also be the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2023, according to operators Camelot, and would make them richer than singer Sam Smith.

Picture supplied by the National Lottery - Deana Sampson, Ray Wragg and Trish Emson

Historically, Sheffield has been one of the luckiest cities in Britain for bagging the jackpot, with at least 70 new millionaires stepping forward since 1994.

The best-known winners are the astoundingly generous Ray and Barbara Wragg, who won £7.6million in 2000 and gave away more than £5m of it to friends, family and charities.

Sadly, Barbara passed away in 2018 aged 77 – ever since, husband Ray has been fulfilling his wife’s wishes for him to live life to the fullest with their winnings.

Mr Wragg recounted what it was like to break the news to his boss the day after his win in 2000, saying: “When I told him I'd had a win, he said: 'That reminds me, I need to check my ticket.' I said 'don't bother Dave - I won the lot'.”

Sheffield United fans Ray and Barbara Wragg celebrate winning Saturday's £7,649,520 National Lottery jackpot with their team's chairman Derek Dooley and ex mid-fielder Tony Currie (far left) at Sheffield's Bramall Lane football ground, Tuesday 25 January 2000. PA photo: Rui Vieira.

The couple went on a cruise after the win, which Mr Wragg said they “loved”.

Sheffield hairdresser Deana Sampson swapped her city council home for a luxury conversion in Baslow after scooping £5.4m. She had just £3.60 in her bank accounts when she matched her numbers in 1996. Her first purchase was a new pair of trainers.

In March 2018, a syndicate of 19 Sheffield couriers scooped themselves a £228,000 prize on the Euromillions jackpot, with each pocketing £12,000 a piece.

Syndicate leader Craig Davison said at the time the win was “a dream”, and thought he was “seeing things” when his numbers came up.