Euro Final: Sheffield's Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire in starting 11 for Italy match

The England line-up for the Euro Final against Italy has been revealed with less than an hour to go before kick off.

This year, the Lions included three players who grew up on Sheffield’s streets and have had their city behind them the entire tournament.

Now, it has been revealed that Mosborough’s defender Harry Maguire and Sharrow’s full back Kyle Walker are in the starting 11.

Meanwhile, Hillsborough’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is on the bench for substitutions.

It comes after Calvert-Lewin was not on the bench for last Wednesday’s match against Denmark, while Maguire and Walker were again in the starting line up.

Calvert-Lewin, Maguire and Walker were all city youngsters who played for their Sheffield schools and have been inspiring young sportspeople throughout the tournament.

The squad was announced at around 6.40pm ahead of the 8pm kickoff.