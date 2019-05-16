Entries for Best Young Driver UK wanted – from across South Yorkshire

Title of Young Driver of the Year is up for grabs

TV presenters and motoring experts Vicki Butler-Henderson and Quentin Willson are leading the search for young talent behind the wheel.

The Young Driver Challenge 2019 is open to drivers aged 10 to 16 .

Vicki and Quentin, who have both been presenters on ‘Fifth Gear’ and ‘Top Gear’, will host a national final to discover who is the best in the UK.

This challenge is run by Young Driver, the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons. The scheme aims to develop a safer next generation of young drivers, by extending their learning over a longer period.

Entries to the competition can be made during lessons at any of Young Driver’s 60 venues, including Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, and Penistone Grammar School in Barnsley, before July 15, 2019.

Drivers will be marked on their driving skills and abilities, with the 40 top scorers from across the country then invited to the national final at the NEC on Saturday, September 7.

At the NEC, finalists will be split into two categories, 10 to 13s and 14 to 16s, before competing in a number of driving challenges, including manoeuvring a slalom, different types of parking, controlling an emergency brake and confidently tackling independent driving.

The Challenge encourages youngsters to consider responsible and safe driving, with top marks given to those who show the best levels of control and awareness.

Prizes up for grabs for the winners include £200, 10 one-hour Young Driver lessons, family restaurant vouchers and signed copies of Quentin Willson’s latest book.

Presenting finalists with their awards at this year’s Challenge final is Vicki Butler-Henderson, who has an impressive track record as a driver, motoring journalist and TV presenter, including presenting ITV’s new prime-time classic car show, ‘The Car Years’.

Vicki said: “I strongly believe in getting behind the wheel as soon as possible. You don’t have to aim for a career as a driver - just learning early will be a huge benefit and gives you the time getting to grips with the necessary skills. I can’t wait to see what the finalists can do on the day. It should be lots of fun!”

Young Driver patron Quentin Willson is an award-winning motoring journalist, author, TV presenter and campaigner.

He fronted Top Gear for a decade and writes for numerous national publications, while campaigning tirelessly on behalf of Britain's motorists.

Quentin added: “Research shows that early driving tuition has a significant positive effect on novice driver behaviours and attitudes to road safety. The Young Driver Challenge celebrates and rewards careful, precise car control. It’s that rare thing - a driving competition where safety wins the race.”