Paul Warne’s Rotherham side clinched a point with a draw in the Sky Bet Championship game on Saturday, July 30, but the club stated it was disappointed with events involving a small section of both Millers and Swansea City fans located in the South East corner of Rotherham’s AESSEAL New York Stadium.

A club spokesman said: “Rotherham United are incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of a small number of supporters following today’s draw with Swansea City in the Sky Bet Championship.”

The club stated that it works closely with the EFL and has been stressing the message of their ‘Love Football. Protect The Game’ campaign which has seen clubs across the country working as a collective to stamp out crowd trouble in the build-up to the 2022/23 campaign.

A club spokesman added: “Both clubs will now work together alongside South Yorkshire Police to identify and subsequently punish the perpetrators and the individuals in question will not be welcome back at AESSEAL New York Stadium, where we pride ourselves on creating an environment in which everyone can enjoy the game.

“We would once again like to thank the majority of our fan base who – as always – behaved impeccably and helped the team to perform on the pitch.”