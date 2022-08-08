Emmaus Sheffield is creating a city oasis with £9,000 of National Lottery funding

Staff from Emmaus Sheffield thanked National Lottery Community Fund for a £90,000 donation to help with a green project.

The money will be used to create a courtyard garden area for both the Emmaus Sheffield team and the wider community to enjoy.

City homeless charity Emmaus Sheffield is celebrating a £9,000 National Lottery funding injection - the largest funder of community activity in the UK.

Emmaus Sheffield is a drug and alcohol free project, which helps formerly homeless people in the city to work and live.

It aims to rediscover people’s dignity and self-respect through being part of the working community geared towards becoming self-sufficient through the Social Enterprise programme.

The charity is based in the historic Sipelia Works, close to the city’s Canal Basin, which is also the location of the popular Emmaus Sheffield Second Hand Superstore.

Deputy manager Charley Fedorenko said: “People wouldn’t expect to find a green space in the middle of a former industrial site, but with this grant aid we aim to create a real green oasis that will be of massive benefit to both our companions and our visitors.”

“The project is also very much in line with our philosophy of support for the environment.

“But bringing plants and trees right to the heart of Sipelia Works, we will be creating a genuine canal-side haven and an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.