‘Elderly’ woman’s life saved by hero Sheffield police support officers, three days after fall

Now the two officers who found her and saved her life have been honoured with an award for their perseverance and bravery on the day they stepped in to help.

Broomhall-based PCSOs Pam Thompson and Phil Whitaker had responded to a call from a worried family member who lived away from South Yorkshire, outside the county, and was concerned that they had not heard from their elderly mum.

Awards: Pam Thompson and Phil Whitaker

Sgt Adam Wood said: “Attending the home address, with no answer, seemingly nothing out of order, Pam and Phil felt like something was not right.

“Persevering and continuing to make enquiries, they heard noises within, to eventually hearing cries for help. The elderly woman had been laid on the floor for three days, dehydrated and with a broken pelvis.

“It was thought if the elderly mum had been left for a few hours more without aid, it could have been fatal, and sadly a different story today.

An ‘elderly’ woman’s life was saved after she was found by Sheffield police community support officers Pam Thompson and Phil Whitaker, three days after a fall.

“Forcing entry inside the property and giving first aid and calling for assistance. The lady was given the urgent medical attention she desperately needed.”

They have now received a Royal Humane Society award for acts of bravery in saving human life.

Sgt Wood said his team received further good news as PC Majid Omar has received a police long service and good conduct medal, for over 20 years service.