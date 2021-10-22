PC Rick Revitt with Chief Constable Lauren Poultney at the South Yorkshire Police awards last night

The retired cop was honoured at South Yorkshire Police’s annual awards ceremony in Sheffield last night.

He started his career at Wombwell, Barnsley, and then transferred to the force surveillance unit as a motorcyclist, riding on an unmarked motorcycle, working on serious cases including terrorism and murder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February 2010, Rick suffered a severely broken arm after a collision at high speed on the M1.

Amputation was considered but surgeons managed to save his arm through surgery and he was able to return to his surveillance biker role.

He then went back to response and front-line policing, this time in Rotherham, and worked as a police liaison officer, police link officer for the deaf, a tutor/assessor and a Police Federation representative and deputy conduct and performance lead officer.

After retiring, Rick returned to the force to train new recruits.

He is known on Twitter as ‘The Moustache Cop’.

Officers, staff, volunteers and members of the public were all honoured at the force awards.

Twenty-three awards were presented throughout the evening, where attendees heard of the bravery, commitment and leadership of those at South Yorkshire Police and in the wider community.

Recognising the winners and nominees, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “What a fantastic evening we had honouring the very best of South Yorkshire.

“The last 18 months has been challenging both professionally and personally for everybody, but despite the challenges our officers have remained dedicated to the job and continued to work tirelessly to protect the people of South Yorkshire.

“Not only have we celebrated officers and staff across the force we have also honoured volunteers and members of the public who go above and beyond in their quest to help the police and serve their community.

“It’s people like this that allow us to do our job better and really capture the true essence of community spirit.”

Investigations team of the year went to the major crime team which investigated the murder of Alena Grlakova in Parkgate, Rotherham, in December 2018.

Her killer, Gary Allen, had also murdered and sex worker Samantha Class in Hull 20 years earlier.

Police Officer of the Year went to PC Emma Bloodworth, who is said to have ‘worked tirelessly to bring in working practices to protect children at risk of abuse’.

Special Constable of the Year went to Barnaby Peech, who was nominated seven times.

Student officer of the year went to Lizzie Rocher, who was commended for her work ethic and commitment to neighbourhood policing.

Other people recognised included Graham Stride, who won volunteer of the year.

Graham has volunteered with the force for a number of years regularly putting in 50 hours a month. He collects dash cam footage to help the roads policing team.

CC Lauren Poultney added: “Policing is delivered by people and it is clear tonight there is no shortage of committed and talented people who are passionate about their roles and the impact on our communities.