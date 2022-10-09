News you can trust since 1887
Elderly man suffered serious head injury after car mounted pavement and hit him in South Yorkshire

Police in South Yorkshire are appealing for dashcam footage of a serious collision that happened this weekend.

By Alastair Ulke
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 5:20 pm - 1 min read

The incident took place on October 8 at around 10.15am when a car, believed to be a light-coloured Volkswagen, mounted the pavement on East Laith Gate in Doncaster city centre.

The car was then involved in a collision with a member of the public, a 74-year-old man.

East Laith Gate

He was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury, where his condition is described as stable.

The vehicle left the scene prior to emergency service arrival and has not yet been located.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, and are especially interested in hearing from motorists who were travelling in the area yesterday morning who may hold dashcam footage.

Contact the police using the live webchat, the online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 340 of October 8, 2022.

