You never know when you might bump into someone famous in Sheffield.

And residents have just told us about the times when they have had to look twice after realising that they have just spotted someone who is a household name as they made their way through the city.

We went out and asked residents about their encounters with stars on the city’s streets – and ended up with a rich and varied selection of big names. And those who have been spotted range from stars of soaps like EastEnders and Coronation Street to big name sports personalities, and pop stars.

Some of them were spotted in the city centre, while some where seen further out.

And all were doing the sort of thing the rest of us get up to in our every days lives.

We have the included the eight in our list below, which also describes what the celebs were doing during their trips to our city.

Alan Halsall - Tyrone off Corrie Lu Maxfield, from Woodseats told how she saw Alan Halsall, famous as Tyrone off Coronation Street. She said: "I was in The Leadmill, going to the toilets, when Tyrone from Coronation Street was coming out. I almost said 'hello' and then realised who is was.

Samantha Womack Carol Furness, from Chapeltown saw Samantha Womack. She said: "I saw the woman out of EastEnders who played Roni Mitchell. She was with her daughter, and I think there was something going on at the Crucible. They were just walking past. I was on the bus."

Phil Oakey Julie Wilson, from Crookes, saw Human League frontman Phil Oakey walking down Fargate. "He's gorgeous, really lovely," she said.