The comedian, actor and Labour politician, who has her sights set on becoming an MP, posed with officers yesterday, Thursday, August 25, who were out and about as part of Project Servator.

Project Servator is the name given to the ‘unpredictable, highly visible’ police deployments being carried out by South Yorkshire Police, which are designed to disrupt ‘hostile reconnaissance’ – the information gathering done by criminals preparing to commit offences, including acts of terrorism.

Eddie Izzard poses for a photo with police officers in Sheffield city centre, where they were taking part in Project Servator, which is designed to disrupt criminals planning terrorist acts and other offences

Officers from Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, who shared the photo, said: “Thanks to Eddie Izzard for taking the time to stop and chat to us today and hear about #ProjectServator during our patrols.

“You can help us by reporting anything that seems suspicious or doesn't feel right.”

It is not the first time Izzard has been spotted on the streets of Sheffield in recent weeks and months, with her frequent appearances fuelling rumours she hopes to run for the seat of Sheffield Central, where Paul Blomfield is stepping down ahead of the next general election.

Asked recently whether people would be able to take a comedian seriously as a potential MP, she cited the example of Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, who had a successful career as a comic and actor before entering politics.

Quizzed by Clive Anderson on his My Seven Wonders podcast about whether the public could trust a comedian in politics, she replied: “Volodymyr Zelensky. There you go. Have I answered you?”