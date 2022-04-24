The stand-up comedian, actor, writer and fundraiser studied accountancy at Sheffield University before abandoning her studies to pursue his comedy career.

She started her day at a St George’s Day fun day at the Walkley Cottage pub, Bole Hill Road, with a photo of the visit shared on the pub’s Facebook page.

Eddie Izzard attended a fun day at the Walkley Cottage yesterday (Photo: Facebook)

Later in the night Izzard visited the popular Italian restaurant BB’s on Division Street, where she was spotted chatting to diners and posing for photos.

In their Facebook post, the Walkley Cottage said: “Wow! Such a great day. We even had the fabulous Eddie Izzard stop by.”

She performed her stand-up show Wunderbar+, featuring new and classic material, at the famous Sheffield music venue on April 9 and the following day the venue staged her theatrical performance of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

Izzard announced the two shows in support of the famous Sheffield venue, which faces an uncertain future after the building's owner said it plans to take over running it once the lease expires next year.

Electric Group, which already owns and runs a number of other music venues in other cities, says it intends to preserve the building as a music venue and invest around £1 million improving facilities, but critics claim that by ousting the people who have spent 42 years building its reputation as a launchpad for new talent like the Arctic Monkeys the spirit which makes the venue so special will be destroyed.

Ahead of the shows, Izzard said: “Supporting #WeCantLoseLeadmill is something I really want to do as The Leadmill opened the same year I first arrived in Sheffield and I feel my own creative career started just as this iconic venue began.