A police incident has closed one of Sheffield’s busiest roads this morning.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Ecclesfield Road, one of the busiest in the city, has been closed between Deep Lane and Barrow Road, and Fife Street is closed between Standon Road and the junction with Ecclesfield Road.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 7.25am this morning (20 January 2023) to reports of a road traffic collision near to the junction of Ecclesfield Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

“Officers remain on the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes around the area. The road is likely to remain closed for some time.

“This is due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

