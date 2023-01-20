News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ecclesfield Road Sheffield: Road closed this morning after police incident

A police incident has closed one of Sheffield’s busiest roads this morning.

By David Kessen
3 minutes ago

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that Ecclesfield Road, one of the busiest in the city, has been closed between Deep Lane and Barrow Road, and Fife Street is closed between Standon Road and the junction with Ecclesfield Road.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 7.25am this morning (20 January 2023) to reports of a road traffic collision near to the junction of Ecclesfield Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of Sheffield.

Hide Ad

"Ecclesfield Road is currently closed between Deep Lane and Barrow Road, and Fife Street is also closed between Standon Road and the junction with Ecclesfield Road, while emergency services carry out their work.

Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the road, one of the busiest in the city, has been closed between Deep Lane and Barrow Road, and Fife Street is closed between Standon Road and the junction with Ecclesfield Road.
Hide Ad

“Officers remain on the scene and the public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes around the area. The road is likely to remain closed for some time.

“This is due to a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area.”

Hide Ad
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the road, one of the busiest in the city, has been closed between Deep Lane and Barrow Road, and Fife Street is closed between Standon Road and the junction with Ecclesfield Road.
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police