Earth Hour: Utilita Energy handing out free lightbulbs in Sheffield city centre to help people save on bills
With gas and electricity bills soaring, one supplier is doing its bit to help by handing out free energy-saving lightbulbs in Sheffield this weekend.
Utilita Energy will be giving away the lightbulbs tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, between 11am and midday, from its Utilita Energy Hub on St James’ Row, opposite Sheffield Cathedral, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the free bulbs have gone, more will be available for £2 per pair.
Utilita says 30 per cent of households across Britain are yet to switch to energy-saving lightbulbs, meaning approximately 8.3 million households are each missing out on a £30 annual saving.
The give-away is being held ahead of Earth Hour, an annual event now in its 60th year, which will take place from 8.30pm-9.30pm on Saturday.
People across the globe are being asked to turn off non-essential lights in their homes between those times to raise awareness of the climate catastrophe facing our planet.