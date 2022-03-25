Utilita Energy will be giving away the lightbulbs tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, between 11am and midday, from its Utilita Energy Hub on St James’ Row, opposite Sheffield Cathedral, on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the free bulbs have gone, more will be available for £2 per pair.

Utilita says 30 per cent of households across Britain are yet to switch to energy-saving lightbulbs, meaning approximately 8.3 million households are each missing out on a £30 annual saving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free lightbulbs will be available from Utilita Energy Hub in Sheffield city centre for a limited time only (pic: Google)

The give-away is being held ahead of Earth Hour, an annual event now in its 60th year, which will take place from 8.30pm-9.30pm on Saturday.

People across the globe are being asked to turn off non-essential lights in their homes between those times to raise awareness of the climate catastrophe facing our planet.

Utilita has shared these tips on how to do your bit for the planet and save money in the process:

Don’t light unoccupied rooms – on average, there’s a £25 a year saving by simply turning out lights in rooms that aren’t being used.

Take control - if turning a light off is tricky (socket is inaccessible / hands full) the more likely it will be left on. Choose a cost-effective hands-free solution starting at £3 for a simple timer plug, or £8 for a voice-activated smart plug for connected homes.

Think before you switch on – it’s easier to control lamps using technology than it is the main lights (unless there are sensors fitted). Make the most cost-effective choice when switching on.

Bright, light spaces and shades – by pointing a lamp at a light-coloured wall, the light will travel further, making the room brighter. Avoid dark lampshades, which will absorb light.