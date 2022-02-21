Energy crisis: Sheffield households could get £200 knocked off their bills

The government has announced a £680,000 pot of money to upgrade insulation and install low-cost clean heating in Sheffield homes most vulnerable to fuel poverty as part of its Homes Upgrade Grant.

The energy efficiency measures – such as wall and roof insulation, new low-carbon heating systems, thermostats and room heating controls – are expected to be delivered in low-income, off-gas grid households before the end of March 2023.

More than 100 low income households in Sheffield are expected to benefit from a government fund that aims to save up to £200 on energy bills.

Lord Callanan, business and energy minister, said: “This funding will make a real difference to low-income households around Sheffield – saving them up to £200 a year on their energy bills through upgrades like better insulation.

“We are helping those who need it most, allowing them to keep more money in their pockets at the same time as creating new work for Sheffield’s plumbers, builders and tradespeople, who will be making homes fit for our greener future.”

What support is available to cope with increasing energy bills?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the government will offer a £200 ‘discount’ on all electricity bills, which will later be repaid and a £150 council tax rebate for households in property bands A to D to offset some of the extra costs.

Why are energy bills so high?

There has been a worldwide squeeze on gas and energy supplies and as a result, wholesale energy prices have increased sharply.

Various factors have played a part in this, including recent cold winters putting pressure on supplies, a relatively windless summer making it difficult to replenish supplies and increased demand from Asia for liquefied natural gas.