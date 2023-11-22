The young man has been described as a “down to Earth” and “very funny” lad as his friends, family and loved ones grieve his death.

Bouquets of flowers have been left beside a portrait of a young man who tragically died in a crash in the early hours of Sunday morning near Rotherham.

The victim of the crash, who was formally named yesterday (November 21) as 20-year-old Dylan Houghton, was driving a black Suzuki Jimny when shortly after 1.15am on November 19 the car left the road and collided with a tree in Ulley.

Despite best efforts by paramedics, Dylan, from Sheffield, died at the scene.

Tributes on Pennyhill Lane at Ulley to Dylan Houghton who lost his life after the car he was driving collided with a tree.

A number of floral tributes and handwritten notes have been laid on a grass verge at the scene of the incident on Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane.

One note reads: “Our Ginge, our big clown. What are we going to do without you. We’re going to miss you like mad.”

Online, hundreds more tributes have been paid to the young man by heartbroken friends and family members. Known by some as ‘Ginge’, he has been described as a “down to Earth”, and “genuine” lad with a “heart of gold”.

Dozens of floral tributes have been left where Dylan, also known as Ginge, tragically died.

South Yorkshire Police said his family is being supported by trained officers and ask that their privacy is respected at this time.

The force is urging anyone who was in the area at the time, a witness to the collision, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage to contact 101 quoting incident number 55 of November 19 2023.