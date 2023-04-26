News you can trust since 1887
Dunking Biscuits: Dan Walker says it’s a ‘travesty’ after Jaffa Cake ranks best snack to dunk in hot drink

Dan Walker has taken to social media to express his outrage following the findings of research exploring the best dunking biscuit.

By Jamie Grover
Published 26th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST
TV presenter Dan Walker expressed his outrage at new research showing the best dunking biscuit.

Dan Walker has described the findings of new research on the best biscuits for dunking as a “travesty”.

The Vanished presenter, 46, who lives in Sheffield, shared his opinion on the research with both his 803,000 Twitter followers and 286,000 Instagram followers.

Jaffa Cakes topped the list of the best biscuits to dunk in hot water, with Chocolate Leibniz and bourbons following not so closely behind.

Dan Walker’s post read: “Jaffa Cakes topping a poll of dunking biscuits requires a complete rethink of the education system in this country #Travesty”.

One fan responded: “Number one, they’re not a biscuit, number two, IMO only crisp biscuits should be dunked.”

It does appear that Jaffa Cakes’ lack of crunch gave them a clear advantage over the other contenders, as researchers conducted the experiment by dunking 17 biscuits into a mug of hot water.

A spokesperson for TopRatedCasinos, who conducted the research, said: “We must acknowledge this is perhaps a slightly controversial winner, depending on what side of the ‘biscuit vs cake’ debate you land on.”

The Jaffa Cake withstood 116 dunks into the water, and took 3 minutes and 16 seconds to break apart.

In second place, Chocolate Leibniz lasted 80 dunks, 36 less than the Jaffa Cake, with bourbons in third separated by just two dunks.

At the bottom of the list, the nation’s favourite digestive biscuit lasted only six dunks and broke within 11.5 seconds.

Another user responded to Dan’s post in agreement that the digestive biscuit is still the best for dunking, despite what research says.

They wrote: “Forget the biscuit v cake debate, I question why you would dunk a jaffa cake ....they’re yummy and do not need dunking! A boring digestive on the other hand …”

