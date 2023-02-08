Sheffield Council’s parks and countryside department has shared a photograph showing what the Dukes in the Park café looks like inside – ahead of the official opening day on Monday, February 13.
In a Facebook post, the team said: “A week to go until we'll be sipping coffees looking at one of the best views in Sheffield!!! Dukes in the Park opens Monday 13th February...and we can't wait!”
Those running the café have set up a Facebook page and said: “We have put out our heart and soul into every brush stroke. Hope you like it!”
Dukes in the Park has replaced Norfolk Heritage Park Café, which closed last summer due to retirement.
Sheffield Council advertised for a new operator, describing the venue as being in a ‘highly accessible position’ and available on a long lease.