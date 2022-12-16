A driver had to be rescued by emergency services last night – after sat nav directions left him stuck in a frozen South Yorkshire field.

He found himself stuck in the middle or nowhere after being directed down a bridleway in sub zero conditions. South Yorkshire Police revealed the motorist had followed the instructions his sat nav had given to him, while out driving last night in countryside between Royds Moor and Ingbirchworth reservoirs, near Penistone.

But after motoring along a bridleway which it directed him along, he got stuck two miles away from the proper road and had to call emergency help. A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Sometimes following the Sat Nav is not the quickest way…officers assisted a male who was stuck two miles up a Bridlepath, with no idea of his location in -3C tempertures.

“After searching they were able to find the vehicle and driver, and get driver to safety but the vehicle will be recovered today.”

A driver had to be rescued by emergency services last night – after sat nav directions left him stuck in a frozen South Yorkshire field between two reservoirs in Barnsley. Police are pictured at the scene last night

