Around 40 people met on Monday to set up a local group to decide on the best way of supporting Ukraine.

Trade unionists and students joined members of the city's Ukrainian community at the meeting organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Campaign.

Dozens of people gathered outside the Town Hall in Sheffield to show their solidarity with Ukraine

The meeting was addressed by Tanya Klymenko, of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, and Chris Kitchen, General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.

The group agreed practical steps to raise money for the Ukrainian trade union movement and the anti-war movement in Russia.

Ukrainian trade unions are continuing to operate even under the conditions of war, and trade union offices have been converted into centres for assisting refugees.

In Russia, thousands of people have been arrested for taking to the streets to protest against Putin's war.

The local Ukraine Solidarity committee has called a rally in support of the Ukrainian people at noon on Saturday, March 12 outside the Town Hall.

Chris Kitchen, of the NUM, said: “Putin's horrendous war against Ukraine has shocked the world and spurred many people to take solidarity action.

“My union has long-standing links with trade unions in the region. This campaign aims to provide direct assistance to Ukraine's free trade union movement which continues to operate heroically in terrible conditions.

“I urge local trade unionists and activists to help us in doing all we can for the people of Ukraine."