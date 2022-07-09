A doorman also helped to resuscitate the woman after she collapsed on West Street during the early hours of Saturday, July 2, at around 2am.

The woman is understood to have made a good recovery after being taken by ambulance to hospital that morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services on West Street in Sheffield city centre, where a young woman stopped breathing and a volunteer Street Pastor and a doorman performed CPR before paramedics arrived (pic: Sheffield Street Pastors)

The Street Pastors are a group of Christian volunteers who hit the streets of Sheffield every Friday and Saturday night to help anyone in need.

They act as guardian angels, handing out flip-flops to clubbers who have fallen in their high heels, ensuring drunken revellers get home safely and to lending a friendly ear to anyone who is having a tough night and just needs to talk.

What are Street Pastors and what do they do in Sheffield?

Although they are all Christians, they are non-judgmental and are not there to preach, simply to provide whatever assistance they can to whoever needs them.

Tricia Watts is one of the Street Pastors who was out on Saturday morning, though it was a fellow volunteer who performed CPR.

She told how they had been asked to attend by the city centre CCTV operator.

“We had someone on the team that night who’s medically trained, for which I’m extremely thankful. They performed CPR and then the doorman took over before the ambulance arrived,” she said.

“I heard that she was fine the next day, which is a huge relief.”

There are about 40 Street Pastors in Sheffield, all of whom have received training in skills including listening and drugs and alcohol support, and three or four go out volunteering each Friday and Saturday night.

Tricia told how they have a good relationship with the city centre’s pubs and clubs, attending meetings of licensees and even handing out lollipops to door staff.

Volunteers rushed to the aid of man who fell and suffered a bleed on the brain

On many nights they perform a low-key role, offering water, space blankets and phone chargers to those in need, or helping to reunite them with lost friends, but Saturday was not the first time they have provided emergency assistance.

Tricia recalls one occasion when they came to the aid of a man on Arundel Gate.

“We saw him fall backwards and hit his head on the floor so we ran over to help and called for an ambulance,” she said.

“At first he wanted to leave but we persuaded him to stay until the ambulance arrived.

“About two weeks later we got a phone call from the police saying the man had been in intensive care for around three days with a bleed on the brain and if we hadn’t been there and the ambulance hadn’t arrived quickly he probably wouldn’t have survived.”

On other occasions, Tricia said, soldiers had come up to volunteers at 2am, shown them their war wounds and opened up about their terrible nightmares, which they hadn’t been able to talk to anyone else about.

She also described how one time they were approached by a girl who had lost her phone and handbag and had nothing except the clothes she was standing in.

They managed to find out her name and contact her relatives via Facebook, one of whom drove from Barnsley in her dressing gown to collect her.