News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
Sheffield in Pictures.

Sheffield in pictures: 9 best images from Sheffield last week including A-Level results, flooding and Blades and Owls delight

Here are 9 of the best shots taken in Sheffield last week featuring A-Level results, flooding, football victories and much more.

By Alex Wilkinson
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 10:15 am

As any week in the steel city, much was happening in Sheffield last week with many incredible shots taken.

From hopeful students opening their A-Level results to huge wins for both sides of the steel city in Wednesday and United, here are 9 of the most striking images that show Sheffield in pictures last week:

Undefined: readMore

1. A-Level Results

Maya Seligman, Lucy Rowland, Hazel Platts and Joanna Stopford celebrate their results at High Storrs School after an anxious two years studying largely at home.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

Photo Sales

2. Flooding

Parts of Abbeydale Road experienced flooding. Picture: Sheffield Online

Photo: Sheffield Online

Photo Sales

3. Pint in the rain

Hearty punters enjoy a pint in the rain at the Brothers Arms in Heeley. Picture courtesy of the Brothers Arms

Photo: The Brothers Arms

Photo Sales

4. 350 appearances marked with a goal

What a moment for Liam Palmer as he scored on his 350th Sheffield Wednesday appearance.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
SheffieldBlades
Next Page
Page 1 of 3