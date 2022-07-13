Executives at Doncaster Sheffield Airport announced yesterday the airport could close if an upcoming ‘strategic review’ finds the runway is no longer worth the money.
In just 24 hours thousands of people have signed petitions against its closure.
Last updated: Thursday, 14 July, 2022, 10:10
10:08am - “The world can do without DSA,” says renowned travel guru Simon Calder
Travel expert Simon Calder has expressed his fears for the future of closure-threatened Doncaster Sheffield Airport, saying it would be a ‘shame’ if it closed.
10:05am - Thousands sign petitions to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport
20,000 people have signed petitions calling for Doncaster Sheffield Airport to remain open – less than 24 hours after bosses admitted its future was in doubt.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI says flights and holidays operating 'as normal'
Airline giant TUI says its flights and holidays out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport are operating ‘as normal’ following news that the base is threatened with closure.
Doncaster Sheffield Airport bosses were ‘in discussions over £20 million loan’ before potential closure annoucement says South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard
The company that runs Doncaster Sheffield Airport was ‘in discussion’ with political leaders for a £20 million loan before announcing they could close the site to commercial flights and passengers.
3:45pm - Union in ‘deep shock’ at airport announcement
Union bosses say members have been left in ‘deep shock’ after it bosses announced the potential shutdown of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
3:23pm - Politicians react with ‘shock and sadness’ at potential Doncaster Sheffield Airport closure risking
Politicians have reacted with shock and sadness at news Doncaster Sheffield Airport could end commercial flights to popular holiday destinations.
MP “deeply concerned” over Doncaster Sheffield Airport potential closure announcement
Tory Alexander Stafford, Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, says he will be ‘reaching out for clarity’ over the potential closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Sheffield MP urges government to step in to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, has written to Grant Shapps, secretary of state for transport, and the board of the Peel Group demanding action to save the region’s only airport.
1:18pm - Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Here are the most common flights at DSA that could be lost in possible closure
Bosses at Doncaster Sheffield Airport made a shock announcement today that the runway could shut down – here are the flights that would be lost.
1:13pm - Doncaster Sheffield Airport: From take off to freefall - the timeline of decline
A timeline showing the rise and fall of Doncaster Sheffield Airport