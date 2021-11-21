At around 11.10 am on Friday, November 19, police were called to a crash on Fordstead Lane, at the junction of Almholme Lane, in Doncaster, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian sadly died from his injuries and has been named locally as Darren.

Police said the pedestrian's family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

Fordstead Lane in Doncaster, where a man died after a collision involving a black Vauxhall Astra. The Astra driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drug driving (pic: Google)

The Astra driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit for drugs. The 23-year-old has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Tributes have flooded in on social media for Darren, who is believed to have worked as a tattooist.

One tribute read: “So very sad RIP my thoughts are with his family.”

Another said: “RIP Darren such a lovely guy.

"I’ve never heard a bad word about him in the 40 years I’ve known him.”

Someone said: “Rip Darren buddy very talented man done all my tattoos since 2012 lovely bloke.”

“RIP what a true gentleman he was, thinking of all his family,” one tribute wrote.

Another said: “RIP Daz I have no words mate, I really don't - absolutely gutted.”

"RIP Darren. Can’t imagine how devastated his lovely family must be. God bless you all,” one tribute read.