Witnesses reported seeing two cars, a grey 3 Series BMW convertible and a 5 Series BMW, ‘racing’ down Myrtle Road in Heeley yesterday, Friday, November 19, at around 10.40am when the 5 Series hit the rear of the convertible and sent it careering into a parked car.

One person told how the parked car, a green Peugeot, was shunted some 20 feet downhill before crashing into a children crossing sign near Just For Kidz nursery on the corner of Heeley Bank Road and also damaging a second parked car.

The driver of the 5 Series is then said to have got out and jumped into the convertible, which was driven off at speed.

The aftermath of a crash on Myrtle Road in Heeley, Sheffield. The cars pictured were both parked when another car which was reportedly speeding downhill crashed into the green Peugeot, shunting it down the road and into the children crossing sign close to a nursery (pic: Mick Taylor)

Thankfully, no one is believed to have been injured, but residents have spoken of their horror.

Mick Taylor, whose car was damaged, is a community nurse and told how he had rushed outside ready to provide emergency first aid when he heard the commotion.

He said he was grateful nobody had been hurt but he was now left having to pay a £500 excess and possibly facing a higher insurance premium through no fault of his own.

“They were apparently driving ridiculously fast. There’s a school at the top of the road which it must have been clear to them they were driving past in these high-performance cars,” he said.

“It’s a good job nobody was hurt. If the parked car hadn’t hit the crossing sign it would have gone through the wall into my front garden or my neighbour’s.”

‘Safety measures needed to stop drivers speeding’

Billie Turner told how she had run towards the scene of the crash, fearing the worst, and she believes traffic calming measures are urgently needed.

“I regularly cycle up that hill and my child and I could have been killed in that crash. The council really needs to do something about it,” she said.

“I was looking up traffic calming measures all night after what happened and there are several ideas the council could implement that already exist in Sheffield and can be made to look aesthetically pleasing.”