Dogs for adoption Sheffield: 11 adorable doggies at Thornberry animal shelter looking for a new loving home

Do you have space in your home for one of these loving pets?

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST

Thornberry Animal Sanctuary, based in North Anston, is caring for lots of beautiful dogs of all shapes and sizes and personalities.

The charity works around the clock to provide care to each of these furry animals until they are adopted, and they work hard to pair each animal with the best family so they can live their happy ever after. Some of these pups have had a difficult past which may mean they require some extra patience, understanding and training to help them settle into their new way of living.

To find out more about each of these gorgeous dogs and all the other loving animals up for adoption, please visit: https://www.thornberryanimalsanctuary.org/

So many adorable dogs are searching for loving homes.

Dotty the staffy is a very friendly, giddy girl. Typical of the breed, she loves to enthusiastically greet people, and could live with children aged 10+. She has been good with dogs here but has not been socialised much previously, so she should be the only pet in the home. She enjoys her walks, and will need a home with reduced leaving hours while she settles.

Poppy is a gentle and friendly girl who is missing her home comforts. She is estimated to be 12 years old and she loves to sit on the sofa with you and is a very loyal little lady. Typical of jack russells, she is ok with dogs out and about but much prefers people, so should be the only pet in the home. She could live with children over 14+ just as she is used to a quieter life.

Jasper is estimated to be aged 18-months-old and is a super cute teeny dog. He can be a little nervous initially but he is a sprightly boy with lots of energy. He will need good levels of exercise and he should be the only dog in the home, but he has lived with a cat. He could live with teenagers and older.

