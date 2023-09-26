3 . Perfect little Poppy

Poppy is a gentle and friendly girl who is missing her home comforts. She is estimated to be 12 years old and she loves to sit on the sofa with you and is a very loyal little lady. Typical of jack russells, she is ok with dogs out and about but much prefers people, so should be the only pet in the home. She could live with children over 14+ just as she is used to a quieter life.