Dog rescue charity 'baffled' as adorable 'Harry Potter' pup still waiting to be adopted

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 15th Oct 2025, 08:28 BST
A dog rescue charity has been left “baffled” that an adorable ‘Harry Potter’ pup is still waiting to be adopted.

Harry was one of six pups named after Harry Potter characters and put up for adoption when they were rescued by Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies last month.

Rescue dog Harry is in need of a new homeplaceholder image
Rescue dog Harry is in need of a new home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

All but one of the pups, who were described as “little, skinny and scabby but absolutely adorable” when they were first rescued, have been adopted.

They were named Harry, Albus, Dobby, Ron, Hagrid and Neville after Harry Potter characters.

14-week old Harry is still available.

The Harry Potter litterplaceholder image
The Harry Potter litter | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

When Helping Yorkshire Poundies first advertised for adopters, the charity said: “We want to rehome them with at least one other dog (ideally female) as they benefit a lot from the company of another dog.

“They are young enough to live with cats, and other animals if introduced correctly, and managed appropriately.

“These boys will be amazing given plenty of time, input, training and correct socialisation.

“They will need families with experience – they are not a suitable breed mix for first time owners (although as pups, they are actually very ‘easy going’!). Please only apply if you have the time and commitment to raise a young puppy.”

In an update this week, the charity added: “How is Harry still not in his forever home?! We’re baffled!!

“Harry is an absolute superstar puppy. He’s 14 weeks old now and is just an amazing little boy who is social, happy and has lots of training in place already.

“He must be rehomed with another larger breed female dog (who must be already neutered). This is what seems to be holding things back for him (yes - there are a lot of dog free homes out there, but this wouldn’t be best suited for Harry - he wants a canine friend).

“He will be medium/large sized when fully grown - he is a real crossbreed - his mum is a smaller sized American Bulldog, and dad a medium sized brindle crossbreed (possible Shepherd cross).

“Our mission is to find this amazing little boy his perfect forever home.”

Find out more by visiting Helping Yorkshire Poundies’s website and Facebook page.

There is an adoption form to fill out on the website.

