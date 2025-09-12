These six adorable rescue pups - named after Harry Potter characters - are in need of new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pups, described as “little, skinny and scabby but absolutely adorable” when they were rescued, are under the care of Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Thes six pups are all named after Harry Potter characters | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The nine-week old pups have been named Harry, Albus, Dobby, Ron, Hagrid and Neville.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These pups are currently under the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is fundraising to help pay for their care and veterinary treatment before they are adopted.

Pups will soon be ready for adoption | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

The charity said: “The boys are all now safely in foster, and the work begins to get them healthy, happy and ready for adoption.

“ Little brindle Dobby has a wound on his face which is swollen, so we’re getting him to the vets ASAP, and everyone else will be having full health checks, starting vaccinations and getting microchipped in the coming days once they’ve gained a bit of weight and are feeling stronger.

“PLEASE donate for our six special boys if you can - it’s a big undertaking to take these boys on for our little charity, and every donation really goes such a long way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the Harry Potter pups in need of a new home | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“They are very, very sweet puppies who are doing brilliantly in their foster homes. They are learning quick, love other dogs, and are getting used to all the sights and sounds of everyday life,” the charity continued.

The pups are under the care of a charity | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“We want to rehome them with at least one other dog (ideally female) as they benefit a lot from the company of another dog.

“They are young enough to live with cats, and other animals if introduced correctly, and managed appropriately.

“These boys will be amazing given plenty of time, input, training and correct socialisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will need families with experience – they are not a suitable breed mix for first time owners (although as pups, they are actually very ‘easy going’!). Please only apply if you have the time and commitment to raise a young puppy.

The charity added: “Their mum is a small American Bulldog (white and brindle) and dad is a brindle crossbreed (possibly staffy/Dutch Herder). We expect them to grow to be medium – large size. Please note, they are not Staffys but may have a little bit of Staffy in their breed mix somewhere. “

Find out more by visiting Helping Yorkshire Poundies’s website and Facebook page.

There is an adoption form to fill out on the website.